IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: India aim to continue the good work from West Indies series against Test champs

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India have done well in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, drawing against England, in England in the new team's first assignment, while thrashing the West Indies 2-0 in their first home series last month. Now, the Test champions, South Africa, arrive on their shores, after drawing the two-match series against Pakistan. The new cycle has the Proteas earmarked to tour all three sub-continent nations and India will be the toughest nut to crack. Who stands up and who succumbs to pressure?

Should be an exciting series and where else to kick us all off than Eden Gardens in Kolkata? Test cricket returns to the venue after six years and it promises to be a cracker. Follow all the live updates from the first day of the opening Test-