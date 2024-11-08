IND vs SA 1st T20I: Will Sanju Samson open the innings again? Here's India's probable playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

The four-match T20I series between India and South Africa is set to get underway today even as the fans eagerly wait for the Border Gavaskar Trophy to commence. Even though the scheduling of this series could be argued, this is a good opportunity for the young side to be tested away from home.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma should continue to open the innings after a very good show in the Bangladesh series at home which India won 3-0. Samson smacked a 40-ball century in his previous outing in the format while Abhishek endured a forgettable series mustering only 35 runs. The left-hander will be under pressure to come up with a decent performance as he hasn't done much after scoring a century in his second T20I vs Zimbabwe.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya will form the middle order and it is a pretty strong one with two of them also featuring in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa earlier this year in June. Rinku Singh and Axar Patel will look after the finishing duties even as the latter's four overs with the ball will also be crucial.

The bowling attack wears a fresh look with Arshdeep Singh leading the pack. Varun Chakaravarthy should retain his place in the playing XI ahead of Ravi Bishnoi as the second spinner even as Avesh Khan is likely to be the other pacer. There could be a toss-up between Ramandeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak for the remaining spot. With the former providing some strength with batting as well, we might see the KKR player making a debut but even Vyshak has impressed. In case both of them are pick, Avesh might have to sit out.

India's probable playing XI for first T20I vs South Africa: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh/Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan