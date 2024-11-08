Friday, November 08, 2024
     
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma aim for good start for India on a fresh pitch

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: India will be up against South Africa with a slightly new-ish side in a four-match T20 series. The team has enough seniors including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, however, the challenge will be for the newer guys to adapt to South African conditions.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2024 20:38 IST
Image Source : BCCI/PROTEASMENCSA IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score and Updates

India vs South Africa Live Updates: A four-match T20 series dang in the middle of a Test season, just doesn't feel right. However, as they say, it is what it is and apart from maybe a few guys looking to strengthen their position in the team or a few of them looking to bump up their IPL auction price, the four matches serve very little purpose. However, these two teams have now a little bit of history between them, having played the T20 World Cup final four months ago. The series might not be called a revenge, since it's just a bilateral but the hosts will be after a little Indian blood after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the final. Follow all the live updates of 1st IND vs SA from Kinsmead, Durban-

  • Nov 08, 2024 8:37 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Anthems done! Out come the Indian openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma

    Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be keen for a good start. With the wind blowing and the pitch set to offer bounce to the pacers, the Indian batters would want to take a look at how the pitch is behaving for a couple of overs and then go for their shots.

  • Nov 08, 2024 8:18 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Who is it going to be after four hours with the result in his favour?

  • Nov 08, 2024 8:18 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs SA 1st T20I, Durban pitch report

    Shaun Pollock was at the pitch report and reckoned that there might be a bit of moisture in the wicket. There was a decent amount of grass on the surface and the pace bowlers will get help at the start, especially with overcast conditions. The bowlers and the fielding team will have to be wary of the wind and its direction towards the short boundary, which is just 56 metres and would want to use wide yorkers to protect that boundary.

  • Nov 08, 2024 8:14 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India refrain from handing out debuts, go with three spinners

    Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

  • Nov 08, 2024 8:13 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa hand debut to Simelane

    Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

  • Nov 08, 2024 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa win the toss and opt to bowl

    South African skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field. Markram reckoned that there has been some rain in the build-up to the game and wanted to use the moisture in the wicket, if there's any. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav wanted to bat any way, so both teams got what they wanted.

  • Nov 08, 2024 8:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Africa with 7 out of 11 players from the T20 World Cup

    South Africa will be without Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, two of their stars from the T20 World Cup campaign, but still have seven out of the 11 players in the line-up that played the final with the likes of Klaasen and David Miller back. In home conditions, despite a couple of new faces, South Africa start as favourites.

  • Nov 08, 2024 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India hand maiden call-ups to three players

    With most of the regulars are in or bound for Australia, the BCCI had to make some adjustments in the T20 squad that last played against Bangladesh. Hence, the likes of Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal have been handed maiden T20I call-ups with Axar Patel returning to the fold. A couple of debuts might be handed on the first day of the series itself.

  • Nov 08, 2024 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of IND vs SA 1st T20I

    It's T20 time baby! The T20 World Cup finalists India and South Africa are opposite each other in a four-match T20 series. The series may not have a lot riding on but in the middle of a massive Test season all around the world, these four matches on South African pitches just serve as a breather. Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I from Kingsmead, Durban.

