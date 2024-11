IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma aim for good start for India on a fresh pitch

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/PROTEASMENCSA IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score and Updates

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma aim for good start for India on a fresh pitch

India vs South Africa Live Updates: A four-match T20 series dang in the middle of a Test season, just doesn't feel right. However, as they say, it is what it is and apart from maybe a few guys looking to strengthen their position in the team or a few of them looking to bump up their IPL auction price, the four matches serve very little purpose. However, these two teams have now a little bit of history between them, having played the T20 World Cup final four months ago. The series might not be called a revenge, since it's just a bilateral but the hosts will be after a little Indian blood after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the final. Follow all the live updates of 1st IND vs SA from Kinsmead, Durban-