IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma aim for good start for India on a fresh pitch

Shaun Pollock was at the pitch report and reckoned that there might be a bit of moisture in the wicket. There was a decent amount of grass on the surface and the pace bowlers will get help at the start, especially with overcast conditions. The bowlers and the fielding team will have to be wary of the wind and its direction towards the short boundary, which is just 56 metres and would want to use wide yorkers to protect that boundary.