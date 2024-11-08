IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma aim for good start for India on a fresh pitch

Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be keen for a good start. With the wind blowing and the pitch set to offer bounce to the pacers, the Indian batters would want to take a look at how the pitch is behaving for a couple of overs and then go for their shots.
Shaun Pollock was at the pitch report and reckoned that there might be a bit of moisture in the wicket. There was a decent amount of grass on the surface and the pace bowlers will get help at the start, especially with overcast conditions. The bowlers and the fielding team will have to be wary of the wind and its direction towards the short boundary, which is just 56 metres and would want to use wide yorkers to protect that boundary.
Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter
South African skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field. Markram reckoned that there has been some rain in the build-up to the game and wanted to use the moisture in the wicket, if there's any. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav wanted to bat any way, so both teams got what they wanted.
South Africa will be without Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, two of their stars from the T20 World Cup campaign, but still have seven out of the 11 players in the line-up that played the final with the likes of Klaasen and David Miller back. In home conditions, despite a couple of new faces, South Africa start as favourites.
With most of the regulars are in or bound for Australia, the BCCI had to make some adjustments in the T20 squad that last played against Bangladesh. Hence, the likes of Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal have been handed maiden T20I call-ups with Axar Patel returning to the fold. A couple of debuts might be handed on the first day of the series itself.
It's T20 time baby! The T20 World Cup finalists India and South Africa are opposite each other in a four-match T20 series. The series may not have a lot riding on but in the middle of a massive Test season all around the world, these four matches on South African pitches just serve as a breather. Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I from Kingsmead, Durban.
