IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final live: When and where to watch showdown clash in India? IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup final live: India are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup and will look to clinch the title as they face Pakistan in the final. Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the final.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, on Sunday, December 21.

The two sides dominated the tournament till now, with the Ayush Mhatre-led Indian team being the only unbeaten side. Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost only one match and that came to India in the league stage.

India won all three league stage matches and defeated Sri Lanka in their rain-hit semifinal. They had begun their campaign with a thumping 234-run win over the UAE, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring 171.

The Indian team defeated Pakistan in their second clash before thrashing Malaysia by 315 runs in their final league stage outing. India then defeated Sri Lanka after chasing 139 in the rain-hit 20-over per-side clash.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have been dominant, barring one game, in the tournament. They defeated Malaysia in their opener by 297 runs, before losing to India by 90 runs. They bounced back to beat the UAE by 70 runs and defeated the unbeaten Bangladesh side by eight wickets after chasing down 122 in the rain-hit semifinal in a 27-over per-side clash.

These two will now battle it out for the U19 Asia Cup trophy. Ahead of the action, here are the live streaming details of the final.

When will the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final take place?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final will be played on Sunday, December 21.

At what time will the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final begin?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final will begin at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final being played?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final on TV in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final online in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Squads:

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia, Yuvraj Gohil

Pakistan U19 Squad: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor(w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammed Huzaifa