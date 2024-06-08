IND vs PAK T20 WC 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI India and Pakistan players.

IND vs PAK T20 WC 2024 pitch report: India and Pakistan will go head-to-head against each other for the first and probably the final time in the year as they face each other in the Group A clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

The Men in Blue considered one of the title contenders of the tournament, head into this game on the back of a win against Ireland a few days ago. Meanwhile, Pakistan are into this game after a shocking loss to the USA in a Super Over recently.

The India vs Pakistan clash is said to be the mother of all rivalries. But this might be the first and only time that these two sides meet each other in 2024 as Pakistan's loss to the USA has consolidated the latter's chance to reach the Super Eights. The two arch-rivals will have a go at each other at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the high-octane clash between the two neighbours. The venue has come under scrutiny for the types of pitches it has prepared. There has been inconsistent bounce on the surface with bowlers enjoying a pleasant time while the batters have found it hard to play on.

The ICC said that the "world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game (India vs Ireland) to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches".

The organisers have reportedly levelled the pitch with a roller to push the grass back onto the ground to flatten it. It would let the ball hit the turf flatter and come better on the bat. We should see a score of around 150.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

T20I Matches Played - 3

Matches Won Batting First - 1

Matches Won Batting Second - 2

Matches Won Winning Toss - 1

Highest Team Innings - 137/7 by Canada vs Ireland

Lowest Team Innings - 77 by Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 97/2 by India vs Ireland

Average Score Batting First - 103

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan