IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India face Pakistan in mother of all clashes in Big Apple

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: India vs Pakistan, latest updates, free streaming, scorecard in New YorkIND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India and Pakistan go head-to-head as the arch-rivals meet for the first time in 2024 in the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be leading their sides in the clash which is expected to be a high-octane one at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India vs Pakistan is always the biggest eyeball puller in any tournament and in the USA, where cricket is still in its early stages, this clash is the top-billing to build the sport there.
India and Pakistan now only meet in ICC events due to strained political relations. They met each other last in the ODI World Cup 2023, where the Indians steamrolled their neighbours in Ahmedabad. This is their eighth clash in T20 World Cups with the Men in Blue enjoying a fair dominance of 6-1 over their arch-rivals. Follow for the latest updates.