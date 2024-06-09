Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
  IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India face Pakistan in mother of all clashes in Big Apple
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in mother of all clashes at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The India vs Pakistan rivalry is always the top billing in any ICC event. Follow for the latest updates on this match.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2024 17:28 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India and Pakistan go head-to-head as the arch-rivals meet for the first time in 2024 in the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be leading their sides in the clash which is expected to be a high-octane one at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India vs Pakistan is always the biggest eyeball puller in any tournament and in the USA, where cricket is still in its early stages, this clash is the top-billing to build the sport there.

India and Pakistan now only meet in ICC events due to strained political relations. They met each other last in the ODI World Cup 2023, where the Indians steamrolled their neighbours in Ahmedabad. This is their eighth clash in T20 World Cups with the Men in Blue enjoying a fair dominance of 6-1 over their arch-rivals. Follow for the latest updates.

  • Jun 09, 2024 5:28 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Where will this clash take place?

    There are four pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Three of them - Pitch No. 1, Pitch No. 2 and Pitch No. 4 - have been used so far. Pitch 4 has hosted two games, including the India vs Ireland, while Pitch 1 and 2 have hosted one game each. The India vs Pakistan clash is likely to be played on Pitch 2 with Pitch 4 the other probable option.

  • Jun 09, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: What is there in the pitch?

    The New York pitch has come under scrutiny for the matches it has produced so far. There is uneven bounce, swing and the surface has troubled many batters. ICC admitted that they will be working to fix the surface and reportedly, they worked on the grass shoots ahead of the Canada vs Ireland game on Friday. 

  • Jun 09, 2024 5:12 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: When India met Pakistan the last time

    Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya! That pretty much sums up what happened the last time these two met each other in the T20 World Cup. An innings of a lifetime, a partnership of his career; it sums up what Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya did the other night at the packed MCG in front of around 1 lakh people. India were gone, and they hardly had any chance but the way Virat Kohli pulled it back along with a strong association with Hardik Pandya, made the Indians scream their hearts out at the 'G' and many cry it out around the world. 

  • Jun 09, 2024 5:03 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India and Pakistan in New York

    The buzz might not be as high as it should be in New York, as cricket is still looking to find its feet in America. But some 11,322 Km (Pakistan) and 12,640 Km (India) away, this clash is what matters the most. It's India vs Pakistan, two arch-rivals, who meet only in the ICC events. With a rich cricketing history, some edge-of-the-seat thrillers and the grandest rivalry on the cricket field - these two teams give the perfect ingredients for a recipe like no other. Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this match in New York

