IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India face Pakistan in mother of all clashes in Big Apple

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya! That pretty much sums up what happened the last time these two met each other in the T20 World Cup. An innings of a lifetime, a partnership of his career; it sums up what Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya did the other night at the packed MCG in front of around 1 lakh people. India were gone, and they hardly had any chance but the way Virat Kohli pulled it back along with a strong association with Hardik Pandya, made the Indians scream their hearts out at the 'G' and many cry it out around the world.