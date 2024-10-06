IND vs PAK Live score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pressure on India ahead of high-voltage clash vs Pakistan

Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai. India are under immense pressure after losing to New Zealand and are in a must-win situation against Pakistan. Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. Pakistan are high-on confidence at the moment and at the same time, India will have to put their best foot forward which makes this clash for an exciting viewing irrespective of the fact that the head to head record is heavily in favour of India.