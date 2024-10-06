IND vs PAK Live score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pressure on India ahead of high-voltage clash vs Pakistan

IND vs PAK Live score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pressure on India ahead of high-voltage clash vs PakistanIND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India and Pakistan are facing each other today in the high-voltage clash in Dubai. Pressure is on India following their loss to New Zealand while Pakistan are coming off a win over Sri Lanka in their opening game of the tournament. However, India are the favourites given their strong record against their arch-rivals not only in T20Is but also in the World Cup. A win will keep the Women in Blue alive in the tournament.