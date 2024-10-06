Sunday, October 06, 2024
     
  IND vs PAK Live score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pressure on India ahead of high-voltage clash vs Pakistan
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are facing today in Dubai in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. India are coming off a 58-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand while Pakistan shocked Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. India are in a must-win situation in this game.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2024 14:08 IST
IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India and Pakistan are facing each other today in the high-voltage clash in Dubai. Pressure is on India following their loss to New Zealand while Pakistan are coming off a win over Sri Lanka in their opening game of the tournament. However, India are the favourites given their strong record against their arch-rivals not only in T20Is but also in the World Cup. A win will keep the Women in Blue alive in the tournament.

Live updates :IND vs PAK Live score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024

  • Oct 06, 2024 2:08 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IND vs PAK T20 WC 2024 Live: Head to head record in T20Is

    India have a strong 12-3 head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is in Women's cricket.

    As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, India lead by 5-2 against their arch-rivals.

  • Oct 06, 2024 2:02 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai. India are under immense pressure after losing to New Zealand and are in a must-win situation against Pakistan. Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. Pakistan are high-on confidence at the moment and at the same time, India will have to put their best foot forward which makes this clash for an exciting viewing irrespective of the fact that the head to head record is heavily in favour of India.

