Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live score: India open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai
Live now

IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live score: India open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai

IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet each other as both the teams open their campaign at the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 in Dubai. The teams will be looking to start the tournament on a high note. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 0:08 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 10:02 IST
IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup.
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup.

IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live score: India open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai

IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Mohamed Amaan's India U19 and Saad Baig-led Pakistan U190 are set to open their campaign at the U19 Asia Cup 2024 in Dubai. The two teams will clash in a highly anticipated clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The iconic rivalry is set to enthral the fans, who will be stuck to all the action.

This clash will also open the Group A fixtures. Follow for the latest updates.

 

Live updates :IND vs PAK ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 30, 2024 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Indian stars to watch out for

    All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was brought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 1.10 crore at the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will also be interesting to see how C Andre Siddarth performs as well. He was bought by CSK for Rs 30 Lakhs.

  • Nov 30, 2024 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup complete schedule

    ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 schedule:

    Date Match Venue
    Friday, November 29 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dubai
    Friday, November 29 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Sharjah
    Saturday, November 30 India vs Pakistan Dubai
    Saturday, November 30 UAE vs Japan Sharjah
    Sunday, December 1 Bangladesh vs Nepal Dubai
    Sunday, December 1 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Sharjah
    Monday, December 2 Pakistan vs UAE Dubai
    Monday, December 2 India vs Japan Sharjah
    Tuesday, December 3 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dubai
    Tuesday, December 3 Afghanistan vs Nepal Sharjah
    Wednesday, December 4 Pakistan vs Japan Dubai
    Wednesday, December 4 India vs UAE Sharjah
    Friday, December 6 Semifinal 1 Dubai
    Friday, December 6 Semifinal 2 Sharjah
    Sunday, December 8 Final Dubai
  • Nov 30, 2024 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    How does the Group Stage look like?

    Group A

    1. India
    2. Pakistan
    3. Japan
    4. UAE

    Group B

    1. Sri Lanka
    2. Bangladesh
    3. Nepal
    4. Afghanistan
  • Nov 30, 2024 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    ACC Men's Asia Cup 2024: Day 1 recap

    • The first match of the tournament was played between the defending champions Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 45 runs.
    • The second fixture was played between Sri Lanka and Nepal and the former emerged victorious by 55 runs.
  • Nov 30, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eagerly anticipated India vs Pakistan ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the match.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement