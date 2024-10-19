IND vs NZ: Second innings collapse and early stumps leave India in disbelief on Day 4 in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Indian players on Day 4 of 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on October 19, 2024

After dominating the first two sessions and staging a sensational comeback, India witnessed a shock collapse after the tea break on Day 4 of the opening Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India managed to set a low but fighting target of 107 but heavy rain forced early stumps at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving New Zealand a bit relieved ahead of Day 5.

Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant walked out to bat as India resumed Day 4 from 231/3 and were impressive to overcome their first innings shock by taking the lead in the second innings. Sarfaraz top-scored with 150 runs, his maiden international century, and Pant scored 99 but the hosts witnessed a shock collapse and lost their last 7 wickets for just 54 runs.

Fast bowlers William O'Rourke and Matt Henry made a late impact by removing Pant on 99 and then dominated after the tea break to end India's second innings to 462 in 99.3 overs.

IND vs NZ Full Scorecard

More to follow...