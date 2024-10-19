IND vs NZ: Second innings collapse and early stumps leave India in disbelief on Day 4 in Bengaluru

After dominating the first two sessions and staging a sensational comeback, India witnessed a shock collapse after the tea break on Day 4 of the opening Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. India managed to set a low but fighting target of 107 but heavy rain forced early stumps at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving New Zealand a bit relieved ahead of Day 5.
Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant walked out to bat as India resumed Day 4 from 231/3 and were impressive to overcome their first innings shock by taking the lead in the second innings. Sarfaraz top-scored with 150 runs, his maiden international century, and Pant scored 99 but the hosts witnessed a shock collapse and lost their last 7 wickets for just 54 runs.
Fast bowlers William O'Rourke and Matt Henry made a late impact by removing Pant on 99 and then dominated after the tea break to end India's second innings to 462 in 99.3 overs.
More to follow...