  5. Rohit Sharma breaks Dhoni, Kohli's captaincy record as Indian team achieve its longest ODI winning streak

Team India had a record-breaking outing in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15 as the Men in Blue sealed their fourth ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final spot following a 70-run win against New Zealand in Mumbai. The win also helped captain Rohit Sharma achieve an Indian record in ODI cricket history.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2023 13:37 IST
India's miraculous march in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup continued as they ticked another box winning a knockout against New Zealand, which has been their Achilles Heel. The batters posted a massive total of 397 runs on the board while the bowlers defended the total albeit not without a fight as the Men in Blue won their 10th game in a row in the ongoing World Cup. This is the second-longest streak of wins in the ODI World Cup while India's longest.

Team India had 9 wins in a row twice in 2008-09 and in 2017 under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli respectively and Rohit Sharma has now broken the record as India equal the likes of West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand's record, who all have had a 10-match winning streak, at least once.

India's longest winning streak in ODIs

10* - October-November 2023 (Rohit Sharma)

9 - November 2008-February 2009 (MS Dhoni)
9 - July-September 2017 (Virat Kohli)

Longest winning streak in ODI history

21 - Australia (January-May 2003)
13 - Sri Lanka (June-September 2023)
12 - South Africa (2), Pakistan
11 - West Indies, Australia
10 - West Indies, Australia (4), South Africa (2), Pakistan, Sri Lanka (2), England, New Zealand (2), India

Virat Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century, Shreyas Iyer hit his second consecutive World Cup ton while Mohammed Shami recorded the best-ever haul by an Indian bowler in ODI cricket as he took 7/57 in what is proving to be an outrageous tournament for the Indian pacer. 

India will hope to seal the deal in the finale, to not only equal Australia's spotless World Cup win but also equal the 11-match winning streak in the tournament. The winner of the South Africa-Australia match will face India in the summit clash.

