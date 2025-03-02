IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson creates history with resilient knock against India Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson put forth a brilliant showing against India in their Group A clash in the Champions Trophy 2025. In doing so, he etched his name in history.

Game 12 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 has been a roller coaster ride for both India and New Zealand. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2. The clash began with India coming in to bat first, and the side was immediately put under pressure through New Zealand's bowling attack.

Matt Henry's exceptional performance with the ball saw India post a meagre total of 249 runs in the first innings of the game. As New Zealand came out to chase the target, the side got off to a good start. Veteran batter Kane Williamson was the standout performer for the Black Caps during the run chase.

Batting in tough conditions, Williamson battled it out and finally completed his half-century as well. Furthermore, completing his half-century saw him etch his name in history. Through his knock against India, Williamson became the Kiwi player with the most 50+ scores for NZ against IND in ODIs. This was his 12th time scoring 50+ runs against India in ODI cricket.

It is worth noting that Williamson went on to score 81 runs in 120 deliveries before he was sent packing by Axar Patel. Time and time again, Williamson has proven himself as one of the biggest threats to the Indian team in the format, and the final group stage clash of the Champions Trophy was a similar story as well.

It is interesting to note that even before their clash in the tournament, both India and New Zealand had secured qualification to the knockout stages of the competition. On the other hand, South Africa and Australia secured qualification from Group B. The stage was set for the semi-final of the tournament, but the game between India and New Zealand was crucial in deciding what the match-ups would be in the knockouts.

Most 50+ scores for NZ against IND in ODIs:

1. 12 - Kane Williamson

2. 11 - Ross Taylor

3. 10 - Nathan Astle

4. 9 - Stephan Fleming