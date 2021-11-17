IND vs NZ First T20 Match Toss Live Updates: Who will win toss?

Follow us on Image Source : AP NEWSROOM File photo of Rohit Sharma

Under the new captaincy of Rohit Sharma and the guidance of coach Rahul Dravid, Team India will kick start their new journey in the shortest format of the game when they take on 2021 T20 World Cup finalist New Zealand in a three-match series starting on November 17, Wednesday. Team India will be playing without the services of former captain Virat Kohli as he opted for rest during the T20I series while New Zealand will be captained by veteran pacer Tim Southee as Kane Williamson will not be featuring in this series.

Head to head

New Zealand - 9

India - 8

Matches played in India

New Zealand - 3

India - 2

Matches Played in New Zealand

India - 6

New Zealand -4

Toss - Head to head

2007 World Cup - India, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 10 runs

India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I -New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 7 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 5 wickets

New Zealand tour of India 1st T20I - No toss - Match abandoned without a ball bowled

New Zealand tour of India 2nd T20I- India, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 1 run

2016 World Cup - New Zealand, elected to bat first - New Zealand won by 47 runs

New Zealand tour of India 1st T20I - New Zealand, elected to field first - India won by 53 runs

New Zealand tour of India 2nd T20I - New Zealand, elected to field first - India won by 6 runs

New Zealand tour of India 3rd T20I - New Zealand, elected to field first - India won by 6 runs

India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I - India, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 80 runs

India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - India, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 4 runs

India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I - India, elected to field first - India won by 6 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand, elected to bat first - India won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

India tour of New Zealand 3rd T20I- New Zealand, elected to field first - Match tied (India won the one-over eliminator)

India tour of New 4th T20I- New Zealand, elected to field first - Match tied (India won the one-over eliminator)

India tour of New Zealand 5th T20I - India, elected to bat first - India won by 7 runs

2021 World Cup - New Zealand, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Probable Playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel/Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand

Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Squads

India Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne