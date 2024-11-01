Friday, November 01, 2024
     
IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live score: India asked to bowl first after New Zealand win toss

IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live score: After suffering a rare series loss at home, India face New Zealand in the third Test to avoid an embarrassing whitewash in Mumbai. While the series has been lost, there are crucial WTC points on offer and India would look to bag them.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2024 9:09 IST
IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live score: India look to avoid whitewash after conceding the series

IND vs NZ, 3rd Test Day 1 Live score: India and New Zealand lock horns in the third and final Test of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After suffering defeats and losing their first series at home after 12 years, India will be looking to avoid an embarrassing whitewash. While the series is gone, there is still plenty to play for with crucial World Test Championship points table on offer. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

  • Nov 01, 2024 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Captains at toss

    Tom Latham: We are gonna have a bat. Looks a good surface, hopefully put a good total on the board. What we did in Bangalore was great, we had to switch quickly to Pune and nothing changes. A new opportunity this game. It's about adapting to the surface as quickly as possible. Santner has got a side strain. Ish Sodhi comes in. Henry is back for Southee

    Rohit Sharma: We understand that we haven't played well in this series. Looks like a good pitch. Hopefully we can restrict them as quickly as possible. Our focus is on this Test match. Bumrah is not well, Siraj comes in for him.

     

  • Nov 01, 2024 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    No Bumrah!

    Rohit reveals Bumrah is not playing as he is not well.

  • Nov 01, 2024 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India to bowl first!

    New Zealand have won the toss and they have opted to bat first. India will be bowling

  • Nov 01, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss coming up!

    The toss is coming up. Will India rest Jasprit Bumrah? We are set to find that out soon

  • Nov 01, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India look to avoid whitewash!!

    Not many expected the scoreline of 2-0 in favour of New Zealand coming into the Mumbai game. But it is what it is. India have lost their first home series at home since 2012 and are now looking to avoid a whitewash.

