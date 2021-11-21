Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Toss Live Updates: Will Rohit Sharma return lucky with coin in Kolkata?

Highlights The third T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens.

India had won the toss in the previous two T20I games.

India are currently leading the series 2-0.

Rohit-Dravid era kicked off with flying colours for India. The men in blue have proudly pocketed the T20I series 2-0. While Rohit Sharma and Co. would aim to whitewash the Kiwis in the ongoing series, New Zealand would run errands to secure a win in the third and the last game in order to salvage their pride. The captains of both the teams- Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee will walk down to the Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 6:30 PM for the toss. The action, however, will begin at 7 PM.

Toss - Head to head

Total tosses- 19

India won toss- 8

New Zealand won toss- 11

2007 ICC World Twenty20 - India won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 10 runs

2009 India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I -New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 7 wickets

2009 India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 5 wickets

2012 New Zealand tour of India 1st T20I - No toss - Match abandoned without a ball bowled

2012 New Zealand tour of India 2nd T20I- India won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 1 run

2016 World Cup - New Zealand won toss, elected to bat first - New Zealand won by 47 runs

2017 New Zealand tour of India 1st T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - India won by 53 runs

2017 New Zealand tour of India 2nd T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to bat first - India won by 40 runs

2017 New Zealand tour of India 3rd T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - India won by 6 runs

2019 India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 80 runs

2019 India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand won, elected to field first - India won by 7 wickets

2019 India tour of New Zealand 3rd T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 4 runs

2020 India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - India won by 6 wickets

2020 India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to bat first - India won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

2020 India tour of New Zealand 3rd T20I- New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - Match tied (India won the one-over eliminator)

2020 India tour of New Zealand 4th T20I- New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - Match tied (India won the one-over eliminator)

2020 India tour of New Zealand 5th T20I - India won toss, elected to bat first - India won by 7 runs

2021 ICC World Twenty20- New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 8 wickets

2021 New Zealand tour of India 2021 1st T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - India won by 5 wickets

2021 New Zealand tour of India 2021 2nd T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - India won by 7 wickets

Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Avesh Khan

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra