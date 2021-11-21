IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Toss Live Updates: Will Rohit Sharma return lucky with coin in Kolkata? 

Highlights
- The third T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens.
- India had won the toss in the previous two T20I games.
- India are currently leading the series 2-0.
Rohit-Dravid era kicked off with flying colours for India. The men in blue have proudly pocketed the T20I series 2-0. While Rohit Sharma and Co. would aim to whitewash the Kiwis in the ongoing series, New Zealand would run errands to secure a win in the third and the last game in order to salvage their pride. The captains of both the teams- Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee will walk down to the Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 6:30 PM for the toss. The action, however, will begin at 7 PM.
Toss - Head to head
Total tosses- 19
India won toss- 8
New Zealand won toss- 11
2007 ICC World Twenty20 - India won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 10 runs
2009 India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I -New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 7 wickets
2009 India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 5 wickets
2012 New Zealand tour of India 1st T20I - No toss - Match abandoned without a ball bowled
2012 New Zealand tour of India 2nd T20I- India won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 1 run
2016 World Cup - New Zealand won toss, elected to bat first - New Zealand won by 47 runs
2017 New Zealand tour of India 1st T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - India won by 53 runs
2017 New Zealand tour of India 2nd T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to bat first - India won by 40 runs
2017 New Zealand tour of India 3rd T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - India won by 6 runs
2019 India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 80 runs
2019 India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand won, elected to field first - India won by 7 wickets
2019 India tour of New Zealand 3rd T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 4 runs
2020 India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - India won by 6 wickets
2020 India tour of New Zealand 2nd T20I - New Zealand won toss, elected to bat first - India won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
2020 India tour of New Zealand 3rd T20I- New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - Match tied (India won the one-over eliminator)
2020 India tour of New Zealand 4th T20I- New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - Match tied (India won the one-over eliminator)
2020 India tour of New Zealand 5th T20I - India won toss, elected to bat first - India won by 7 runs
2021 ICC World Twenty20- New Zealand won toss, elected to field first - New Zealand won by 8 wickets
2021 New Zealand tour of India 2021 1st T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - India won by 5 wickets
2021 New Zealand tour of India 2021 2nd T20I - India won toss, elected to field first - India won by 7 wickets
Probable XI
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Avesh Khan
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne, Trent Boult
Squads
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra