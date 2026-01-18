IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell surpasses Viv Richards, Ponting as his insane run against India continues Daryl Mitchell has been hitting runs for fun against India as he slammed his second consecutive century against India in ODIs. Mitchell has now surpassed legendary Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting with his second ton of the series.

New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell continued his rich vein of form as he slammed yet another century in the ongoing ODI series against India. Mitchell, who had hit 84 and an unbeaten 131 in the first two ODIs, slammed yet another hundred in the third ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Mitchell's love affair with India was on full display yet again as the star batter slammed his fourth ODI century against India. He has been in insane touch in the last few outings against the Men in Blue and has slammed five consecutive fifty-plus scores against them in India.

Meanwhile, Mitchell surpassed legends like Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting with his hundred in the third ODI in Indore. With his fourth ODI ton against India, Mitchell now has more centuries than the likes of Viv Richards and Joe Root, among others, against the Indian team.

Moreover, all of his four centuries against the Men in Blue have come in India, which are the second most by any batter against India in India.

Most ODI centuries against India in India:

5 - AB de Villiers (11 inngs)

4 - Daryl Mitchell (8 inngs)

3 - Quinton de Kock, Chris Gayle, Ricky Ponting, Salman Butt, Marlon Samuels

Mitchell first-ever batter to achieve another major record against India

Meanwhile, Mitchell has become the first batter ever to hit five consecutive fifty-plus scores against India in India, with this one being fifth such score.

Talking about these last five innings, Mitchell had scored 131* and 84 in the first two ODIs before his fifty in the third ODI. The right-handed batter had hit 134 in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against India at Wankhede and had hit 130 in the league stage match of the tournament earlier in Dharamsala.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand's Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox