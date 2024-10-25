Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. R Ashwin becomes only 2nd bowler in cricket history to achieve unique feat, joins Muralitharan in elite list

R Ashwin becomes only 2nd bowler in cricket history to achieve unique feat, joins Muralitharan in elite list

India bowled out New Zealand for 259 in a remarkable comeback with the ball by the hosts in the second Test in Pune led by Washington Sundar in his comeback game in the whites. While Sundar picked seven wickets, it was the senior offie, R Ashwin, who began the procession in the morning session.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2024 10:03 IST
R Ashwin picked three wickets in New Zealand's first
Image Source : AP R Ashwin picked three wickets in New Zealand's first innings in the ongoing Pune Test

Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin began the wickets procession for his side against New Zealand on the opening day of the second Test in Pune but it was his understudy, Washington Sundar, who stole his thunder by galloping seven Kiwi batters to finish off the visitors' innings much before that it was earlier anticipated, especially after how they started. Sundar in his comeback Test, registered his best first-class figures of 7/59 as New Zealand collapsed to 259 all-out from 197/3.

Sundar achieved quite a few records, however, Ashwin even with three wickets managed to get his name in a unique list in international cricket. Ashwin dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham, Will Young and Devon Conway in the first innings. With the wicket of Latham, whom he trapped LBW in front of wickets, R Ashwin registered his 116th LBW dismissal in Tests and 150th in international cricket. Ashwin became only the second bowler to have 150 LBW dismissals in international cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 166 dismissals in the same mode.

As far as just Tests are concerned, Ashwin is already the leader with 116 dismissals, followed by Muralitharan (110).

Most LBW dismissals for a bowler in international cricket

166 - Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 

150 - R Ashwin (India)
131 - Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)
131 - Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)
128 - Anil Kumble (India)

Related Stories
David Warner's lifetime captaincy ban lifted 6 years after Sandpaper Gate

David Warner's lifetime captaincy ban lifted 6 years after Sandpaper Gate

Sanju Samson to undergo treatment just before South Africa T20Is, to miss 3rd round of Ranji Trophy

Sanju Samson to undergo treatment just before South Africa T20Is, to miss 3rd round of Ranji Trophy

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: Jaiswal and Gill make cautious start as New Zealand seach for wickets

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: Jaiswal and Gill make cautious start as New Zealand seach for wickets

The other two dismissals were caught behind with the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant grabbing them cleanly as Ashwin ended up with three wickets in the innings as India required only those two to bowl out New Zealand. India lost skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket before the stumps on Day 1 but will hope that the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli can overhaul the deficit and help India take a lead till the time the Pune track is still good enough to bat.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement