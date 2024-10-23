IND vs NZ 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir inspecting the pitch ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune

India will be up against New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series in Pune. It has rained a lot in the city leading up to the game, however, the sun has shone a couple of days prior to the match it should be good to go come Thursday (October 24) morning at 9:30 AM IST. India will be wounded after conceding a home Test and hence the decision to turn to spin might have been taken - desperate measures, desperate times - yeah, same same.

New Zealand weren't too bothered as whatever pitch is presented, they have to play on it and having a 1-0 lead helps in that case for confidence. India will be eyeing a series-levelling win while history beckons New Zealand in pleasant Pune amid festive feels.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune pitch report

'It is going to turn.' 'It will spin.' 'It is a black soil pitch.' These have been the reports and the talks surrounding the headlines ahead of the second Test in Pune but what do these mean in practical terms? If the last Test in Pune in 2019 against South Africa is anything to go by, winning the toss and batting first should be the right option. India batted South Africa out of that game. However, if we go further than that in the past, the 2017 Pune Test has some bitter memories for the Indian team where a turner caused havoc for them instead of Australia, which was the original plan.

A similar thing happened in Indore last year and hence, India would want to stay away from making a rank-turner, which brings the opposition spinners into the game. By the looks of it, the pitch for the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium looks dry and solid. There was no grass to be seen anywhere on the deck, which means it will be good to bat for the first couple of days at least before it starts to take the turn.

It should be a mix of the pitches from the 2017 and 2019 matches. It won't be a 600-odd wicket, but it will also not be a 100-odd all-out wicket. It will turn definitely, but toss might be crucial.