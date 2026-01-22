IND vs NZ 2nd T20I pitch report: How will surface at SVNS International Stadium in Raipur play? The second of the five-match T20I series will be played at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur. The hosts won the opening game of the series by 48 runs and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum leading to the T20 World Cup. Check out Raipur pitch report ahead of the second game.

Raipur:

India defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series. It was once again Abhishek Sharma who stole the show with his blistering batting, smacking 84 runs off 35 balls. He set the tone for the rest of the middle order batters and Rinku Singh capitalised on that, hitting an unbeaten 44 runs off 20 balls as India posted 238 runs on the board in the first innings, which is also their highest-ever score against New Zealand in the format.

Meanwhile, despite the strong batting show, India would hope that certain players get back to form before the T20 World Cup 2026. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is an important piece of the puzzle. He showed intent and glimpses of his lost form in the previous game, but the Mumbai batter is yet to rediscover his ruthlessness.

Sanju Samson, who moved to the top of the order after Shubman Gill was dropped, scored 10 runs in the 1st T20I and even though it has been just one game but the keeper-batter won’t be handed many opportunities, especially with the World Cup on the horizon. Ishan Kishan, who was slotted at number three, in the absence of Tilak Varma, too failed to get going. These are some of the basic concerns that the team needs to address.

New Zealand’s problems are very much limited to the ongoing series. With the arrival of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, the dynamic will completely change. The BlackCaps just need to sort their batting order and may try to send Daryl Mitchell early. Glenn Phillips’ form is a major boost to the team as he smacked 78 runs off 40 balls in the first T20I. Bowling remains a work in progress.

SVNS Stadium, Raipur, Pitch Report

First things first, win the toss and elect to bowl first. The dew is expected to play a part in the second innings and make batting relatively easy. The wicket is expected to be slightly on the slower side and spinners are likely to enjoy much more. A 160-180 game is expected in Raipur, who will be hosting it’s second T20I international.