IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain spoils India's party as New Zealand keep their lead intact after 2nd ODI in Hamilton

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain spoiled India's party in the second ODI in Hamilton as the New Zealand side keep their 1-0 lead intact in the three-match ODI series. The Indian team was asked to bat first on a day that was expected to be interrupted by rain. The match was interrupted in the fifth over as the Indian openers made their way back to the pavilion. Rain played its game and even after the play got resumed after 3 and half hours, it was called off with only a few overs bowled. The Indian team will now head to Christchurch in hope of some action.

India eye avoiding series loss in Christchurch

The Indian team will now travel to Christchurch for the 3rd ODI. Shikhar Dhawan and co. are 0-1 down in the three-match series and will have to outplay the Kiwi side if they have to avoid a series loss.

More to follow...

