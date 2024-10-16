IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, waiting game begins

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/BLACK CAPS/INDIA TV IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, waiting game begins

India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Standalone, this series would have very little context in the overall scheme of things. But if you add World Test Championship points, some pride for New Zealand to gain away from home and that it is a precursor to India's highly-anticipated tour of Australia next month, these three Tests all of a sudden become really critical. India would want to leave as less matches to win in Australia as possible as far as qualification for the World Test Championship final is concerned. New Zealand are coming off two back-to-back series defeats, one at home in March and the other away against Sri Lanka and now find themselves in a must-win situation. Can the Black Caps find some footing or will India continue their dominance at home? Find out in the first IND vs NZ Test-