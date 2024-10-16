IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, waiting game begins

After a couple of weeks, the Indian Test players will be in action yet again, this time against New Zealand in a three-match home series. New Zealand are coming off a 2-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka as their hunt for an away series victory in the World Test Championship continues. India, on the other hand, would want to seal the home autumn season spotless to give themselves the best chance of qualifying. Welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the IND vs NZ Test from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
