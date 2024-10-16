Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
  5. IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Score: Toss delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, waiting game begins
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Score: India will begin a new Test assignment, the final one at home in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle against New Zealand, who are looking to find a footing away from home and the hosts would want to go 5-0 to Australia.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2024 9:10 IST
IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/BLACK CAPS/INDIA TV IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Standalone, this series would have very little context in the overall scheme of things. But if you add World Test Championship points, some pride for New Zealand to gain away from home and that it is a precursor to India's highly-anticipated tour of Australia next month, these three Tests all of a sudden become really critical. India would want to leave as less matches to win in Australia as possible as far as qualification for the World Test Championship final is concerned. New Zealand are coming off two back-to-back series defeats, one at home in March and the other away against Sri Lanka and now find themselves in a must-win situation. Can the Black Caps find some footing or will India continue their dominance at home? Find out in the first IND vs NZ Test-

  • Oct 16, 2024 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of IND vs NZ 1st Test

    After a couple of weeks, the Indian Test players will be in action yet again, this time against New Zealand in a three-match home series. New Zealand are coming off a 2-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka as their hunt for an away series victory in the World Test Championship continues. India, on the other hand, would want to seal the home autumn season spotless to give themselves the best chance of qualifying. Welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the IND vs NZ Test from M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

