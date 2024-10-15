IND vs NZ 1st Test Bengaluru Weather: Will rain play spoilsport on all 5 days at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY M ChinnaswamyStadium in Bengaluru

The first Test between India and New Zealand is all set to be played from tomorrow (October 16) at the M Chinnasamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, things are not looking great from the weather perspective. It has been raining cats and dogs in Bengaluru since Monday (October 14) night and it hasn't stopped even in the morning cancelling India's training session.

The practice session was earlier scheduled to get underway at 9:30 AM IST and was postponed by one hour before cancelling altogether with rain not stopping at all. The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is under the covers even as New Zealand's training session, scheduled at 1:30 PM, is also likely to be affected. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted massive rains for the rest of the week as well.

There is a 70% to 90% chance of rain on the first two days of the Test. Moreover, a yellow alert has also been issued across the majority of Karnataka including Bengaluru.

There is a serious chance of the Test match ending in a draw in Bengaluru as the rain is unlikely to relent even on the last three days of the Test match.

More to follow...