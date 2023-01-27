IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Washington Sundar takes unbelievable catch to dismiss Chapman; Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Washington Sundar takes brilliant catch

Washington Sundar took an unbelievable catch to dismiss Mark Chapman in the first T20I between India and New Zealand. With the catch, Sundar took his 2nd wicket of the match.

The first match of the T20 series between India and New Zealand is being played in Ranchi. The kiwis made a great start in the match due to the flamboyant batting of Finn Allen and Devon Conway. After 4 overs, they were batting at a run rate of around 10 without any wickets. However, Washington Sundar drew first blood by dismissing Allen.

Washington Sundar got Finn Allen caught out by Suryakumar Yadav on the second ball. He then troubled new batsman Mark Chapman at the crease with his pace and turn in the first three balls. Then he bowled the last ball straight and Chapman played the ball in the air which was caught by Sundar by diving.

BCCI also shared the video of his amazing catch on its official Twitter handle.

Sundar bowled 2 overs in the powerplay and got India two wickets in one over. Finn Allen scored 35 off 23 balls and was looking dangerous when Sundar dismissed him.

Washington Sundar has been named in the squad for the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. He has been with Team India continuously for the last few series. In the current series, Axar Patel was on leave due to his marriage and Sundar got a place in the team. He took advantage of his position and got India the first two scalps. He took 2 wickets for 16 runs in the first 3 overs and his economy was also under 6.

In the match, Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

