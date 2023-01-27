IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya's men to take on Kiwis in opening match
Out of 3 T20 matches played at this venue, 1 have been won by the team batting first, and the team chasing has won two times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.
The average 1st innings total at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi is 155. It drops down to 110 in the 2nd innings. The deck at JSCA International Stadium is generally great for spinners, and you get proper grip and turn to take advantage of at this venue. In the first T20I, that shall continue to be the case.
India T20I Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw
New Zealand T20I Squad: Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister
Live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.
India are set to face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series beginning in Ranchi on Friday. Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad.
