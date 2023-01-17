IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Big blow for New Zealand, star spinner ruled out of India vs New Zealand opening ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Star spinner ruled out of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Ahead of the opening ODI between India and New Zealand, the Kiwi side has been hit with a big blow as a star spinner is ruled out of the 1st ODI. New Zealand is on a tour of India for a multi-format limited-overs tour, starting on January 18. The Blackcaps are already missing the services of key players like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult as they are skipping the Indian tour.

The New Zealand side, which is already a few key players short will now miss the services of star spinner Ish Sodhi, who has been ruled out of the 1st ODI. New Zealand captain Tom Latham informed about the development on the eve of the 1st ODI in Hyderabad. "Unfortunately a niggle for Ish. He won't be available tomorrow but fingers crossed he will be available for the next couple of games," said Latham during the pre-match Press conference.

Image Source : GETTYTom Latham will lead New Zealand in the ODI series

'Boult, Southee's absence leaves massive hole': Latham

New Zealand skipper for the ODIs Latham also stated that the absence of Boult, Southee's and Williamson leaves a massive hole in the team. He added, the fringe players will get a chance to perform. "They (Boult, Southee, Williamson) are not in the side and that leaves a massive hole for us. On the other hand, it presents an opportunity for other guys who have been around the squad. Everyone has played international cricket in the squad which is a bonus. It is their turn to step up. Lucky we have Lockie Ferguson who has played a lot of cricket in India," he added.

'Last chance to play in India before World Cup'

The Kiwis captain also stated that this will be the last chance for their team to play in India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. He also threw light on his team's win in Pakistan and the resemblance of surfaces the country has with India. "The cricket that we played in Pakistan was really good. Some of them had not toured Pakistan ever and to come up with a series win was really nice. Over here, we will try and adapt to the conditions as much as we can. Surfaces in India will potentially be a bit better than what we had in Pakistan. Every time we play India it is a competitive series," he said.

"This is our last opportunity to play in these conditions before the World Cup which is not too far away. We will just try to take as many learnings as we can from these conditions. Luckily enough most of the guys have played in Indian conditions," he added.

Latham also acknowledged Virat Kohli coming back in form and stated that his team will try to make things difficult as much possible for him. New Zealand defeated India in the previous ODI series in November 2022 by 1-0 at their home. They now take India at their home in a three-match ODI series.

Latest Cricket News