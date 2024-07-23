IND vs NEP pitch report: How will surface in Dambulla play for India vs Nepal Women's Asia Cup 2024 clash?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CAN Nepal cricket team

The ongoing edition of Women's Asia Cup is entering the final stage of it league phase with India and Nepal set to face each other in their last group stage encounter today. India are already in the semis thanks to their two big wins over Pakistan and UAE. Nepal, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation after their big loss at the hands of Pakistan.

India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have won their two matches against Pakistan and the UAE by seven wickets and 78 runs respectively. They recorded their highest score in T20Is smashing 201 runs in their previous game with Richa Ghosh and Kaur starring with the bat. Bowlers have done their job perfectly in both outings.

As for Nepal, they stunned the UAE in the opening game of the tournament chasing down 116 with six wickets in hand. But Pakistan defeated them by nine wickets which hurt their net run-rate quite a lot and need a massive win over India to even stay alive in the Asia Cup now.

Dambulla Pitch Report

A total of four matches have so far taken place in evening in Dambulla in this Asia Cup. Teams bowling first have won all the games so far and all of them have been comfortable wins. The average first innings score has been around 106 in the games starting at 7 PM in this Asia Cup. Chasing will be preferred yet again in this clash.

IND vs NEP Dambulla - T20I Numbers Game (Evening matches at Women's Asia Cup 2024)

Matches - 4

Teams won batting first - 0

Teams won bowling first - 4

Average first inns score - 106

Highest total recorded - 114/3 by Sri Lanka

Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana

Nepal Women Squad: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini, Rajmati Airee, Mamta Chaudhary, Dolly Bhatta, Sabnam Rai