IND vs NEP live: When and where to watch India vs Nepal Women Asia Cup match online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ACC Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur

India and Nepal will lock horns in their final group stage encounter today at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. Team India is more or less confirmed for the semis as they march towards their eighth Asia Cup title in history. On the other hand, Nepal are in a must-win situation and if they lose this encounter, they will have to hope for big win for UAE over Pakistan to qualify.

Nepal defeated UAE in their opening encounter chasing down 116 runs easily but then hit the road block against Pakistan who gunned down the target with nine wickets in hand. This loss hurt Nepal in net run-rate and they are now on the brink of elimination. Nevertheless, their first ever win in Asia Cup will remain the highlight of their campaign this time around.

As for India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, it has been a smooth sailing so far with batters having fun and bowlers picking up wickets easily. On the back of Richa Ghosh's 64 off 29, India also posted their highest ever total (201) in Women's T20I history. They are the favourites to beat Nepal and will be keen on putting their best foot forward to enter the knockouts in style.

Where to watch IND vs NEP Asia Cup clash?

The India vs Nepal clash is set to commence today at 7 PM IST and will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 channel. The live streaming of this encounter will be available on Disney+Hotstar. In fact, Hotstar is streaming the Women's Asia Cup matches for free on mobile.

Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana

Nepal Women Squad: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini, Rajmati Airee, Mamta Chaudhary, Dolly Bhatta, Sabnam Rai