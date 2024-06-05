IND vs IRE: Will rain interrupt India vs Ireland ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in New York?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India.

The battle lines have been drawn and Team India are all set to kick off their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in supreme style as they face Ireland in their tournament opener on June 5.

Rohit Sharma and his men have a terrific record against Ireland. India have won all seven T20Is that they have played against Ireland thus far.

The match is very important for Indian cricket fans as it will give a lot of clarity to them regarding India's preferred team combination.

India rested Virat Kohli in their solitary warm-up match against Bangladesh and didn't give Yashasvi Jaiswal a chance to have a hit out in the middle.

That move has raised plenty of eyebrows and many cricket pundits are speculating that Team India may go in with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as openers against Ireland.

The other intriguing selection debate involves Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. While Sanju failed to make a case for himself in the warm-up game, Pant looked in his elements and displayed his repertoire of shots.

Both are wicketkeeper-batters and it is quite likely that one of them may miss out against Ireland.

New York Weather Forecast for India vs Ireland match

The weather is expected to hold up well for the clash and there is only a four per cent chance of rain during the game which starts 10:30 AM (local time). If rain stays away it will allow the players from both teams to put on an exhibition of their batting and bowling ability.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Ireland Squad:

Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume