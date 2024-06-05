Wednesday, June 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs IRE: Will rain interrupt India vs Ireland ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in New York?

IND vs IRE: Will rain interrupt India vs Ireland ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in New York?

The head-to-head record between India and Ireland is lop-sided. Team India has not lost a single game against Ireland in the shortest format of the game and therefore Ireland would be eager to cause an upset.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2024 14:28 IST
Team India.
Image Source : PTI Team India.

The battle lines have been drawn and Team India are all set to kick off their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in supreme style as they face Ireland in their tournament opener on June 5.

Rohit Sharma and his men have a terrific record against Ireland. India have won all seven T20Is that they have played against Ireland thus far.

The match is very important for Indian cricket fans as it will give a lot of clarity to them regarding India's preferred team combination.

India rested Virat Kohli in their solitary warm-up match against Bangladesh and didn't give Yashasvi Jaiswal a chance to have a hit out in the middle.

That move has raised plenty of eyebrows and many cricket pundits are speculating that Team India may go in with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as openers against Ireland.

The other intriguing selection debate involves Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. While Sanju failed to make a case for himself in the warm-up game, Pant looked in his elements and displayed his repertoire of shots.

Both are wicketkeeper-batters and it is quite likely that one of them may miss out against Ireland.

New York Weather Forecast for India vs Ireland match

The weather is expected to hold up well for the clash and there is only a four per cent chance of rain during the game which starts 10:30 AM (local time). If rain stays away it will allow the players from both teams to put on an exhibition of their batting and bowling ability.

Related Stories
IND vs IRE pitch report, T20 World Cup: How will surface at Nassau County Stadium in New York play?

IND vs IRE pitch report, T20 World Cup: How will surface at Nassau County Stadium in New York play?

IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match

IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match

Rohit Sharma in pursuit of illustrious milestones as India gear up to face Ireland

Rohit Sharma in pursuit of illustrious milestones as India gear up to face Ireland

India Squad: 

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Ireland Squad: 

Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X