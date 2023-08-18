IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah records historic achievement on his debut as T20I captain

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUFADDAL_VOHRA Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland in 1st t20i on August 18, 2023

India recorded a narrow two-run win on the DLS method over Ireland in the first T20I match on Friday, August 18. Jasprit Bumrah shone on his return to action after 11 months with two wickets and also created history in Indian cricket. Bumrah became the first-ever Indian cricketer to claim the Player of the Match award on T20I debut as captain.

The star pacer spent the last 11 months on the sidelines due to an injury he received during the ODI series against Australia in September 2022. He missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and then Indian Premier League 2023 as he went through rehab at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Indian team is missing the majority of senior figures for the Ireland tour as Rohit Sharma-led side is keeping themselves fresh for the Asia Cup 2023 starting on August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bumrah was included in the squad for the Ireland series after getting clearance from medical staff at BCCI and was named to lead the squad for the first time in T20Is.

The premier pacer is expected to regain match fitness on this tour and then make India's squad for the Asia Cup. He seemed in good rhythm throughout the game and is looking fully recovered from his recurring back injury. He took two wickets on the game's first over and conceded only 24 runs off his four-over spell. He produced his famous yorkers and bouncers to treat Indian fans with his usual old magical spells.

Meanwhile, he became India's 11th captain in T20Is and the first as a bowler. He further recorded a huge milestone by becoming the first Indian to win the Player of the Match award on his captaincy debut in the shortest format of the game. After the game, Bumrah seemed in a good mood and revealed that he felt very happy to be back and bowling again.

"Felt very good. So many sessions I did at the NCA and the practice games. Didn't feel like I missed out a lot or I'm doing something new so credit to the staff there. Very happy to be back and always good to contribute. No nerves, really, when you're captaining you are thinking more about the whole team and not just your own performance," Bumrah said during the post-match presentation.

Latest Cricket News