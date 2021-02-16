Is it even full strength team if...?: Wasim Jaffer takes hilarious dig at Kevin Pietersen's 'England B' tweet

Image Source : IPLT20/GETTY Wasim Jaffer and Kevin Pietersen

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer On Tuesday took a hilarious dig at former England captain Kevin Pietersen for his "England B" tweet where he cheekily congratulated the Indian team for their astound 317-run win in Chennai to level the four-Test series at 1-1.

It took a little over a session for India on the fourth day to castle down the remaining seven batsmen of the England lineup and bag the series-levelling win and gain an advantage in the race to the World Test Championship final.

"Badhai ho india,England B Ko harane ke liye," Pietersen wrote on Twitter after India's win.

Jaffer replied saying, "Don't troll KP guys. He's just trying to be funny. And I get it. I mean is it even a full strength England team if there are no players from SA?"

Pietersen later added: "Exactly! Trott is there and Kallis was there! "

The hero from England 2012 historic Test series win in India also lashed out at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its strange rotation policy. "You don't pick your best team in the hardest place to WIN a Test match, you actually cannot even show emotion to it," Pietersen wrote.

However, Root refused to blame the rotation policy and the squad selection as reason behind the crushing defeat.

"My job is to manage the squad of players that we have here, and trying to do that to the best of my ability. I think we've got some wonderful players and a squad of players that is more than capable of winning here," Root said at the post-match press conference. "As soon our squad is passed over, it's my responsibility to try and get the best out and try to win as many games as we can."

England will face India in the third Test, a day-night contest, at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad starting February 24.