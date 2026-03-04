IND vs ENG pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play in T20 World Cup semi-final?

Mumbai:

India to host England at the Wankhede Stadium in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side comes to the occasion after two back-to-back wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies, while England have remained unbeaten in the Super Eights. They will come with confidence but playing India in Mumbai will be a different challenge altogether.

On top of that, openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler have failed to live up to the expectations so far. They have flopped miserably this season and that’s a concern. However, if you are a believer in the ‘Law of Average’, one can be hopeful that things can get better. Will Jacks and Sam Curran have been their biggest match-winners and will hope to continue with the momentum.

When it comes to India, Sanju Samson’s return to form will be a sigh of relief. The Kerala batter played a scintillating knock of 97 runs, unbeaten, to help India beat West Indies in the must-win Super Eights clash. However, not everything is rosy in the Indian camp.

Abhishek Sharma’s form is a huge reason for concern. The southpaw hit a half-century against Zimbabwe but apart from that, he hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations. Varun Chakravarthy, on the other hand, hasn’t been at his best in the last few matches. However, he has been among the wicket-takers, which is a positive sign. Meanwhile, Jasprit Burmah has been a force to reckon with.

India also lack a sixth bowling option as Shivam Dube has an economy rate of over 13 in the ongoing tournament. Their fielding effort has been extremely poor as well.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium is tailor-made for the batters to go berserk. A high-scoring encounter is expected, as anything over 200 can be considered a safe total. Bowling first will be the ideal thing to do as the dew might play a part in the second innings.

