IND vs ENG: 'Oye pehla fifty hai, balla to utha': Kishan reveals on Chahal TV how Kohli asked him to celebrate

Image Source : BCCI.TV Ishan Kishan (right) talks to Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV.

Debutant Ishan Kishan's career is off to a flying start as the 22-year-old southpaw scored a fifty in his first match, steering India t o seven-wicket win over England in the second T20I in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Speaking to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's hosted Chahal TV, Kishan shared an anecdotal where he went against his wishes of not celebrating a fifty by waving his bat on the command of skipper Virat Kohli, with whom he forged a match-winning 94-run stand.

"I don't have the habit of waving the bat in the air after hitting Fifty. I did not even realise that I had reached fifty until Kohli asked me to raised my bat to celebrate," said Kishan. "'Oye! debut match me fifty mari hai, chal charo or balla hawa me lehra' (Oye! you have scored fifty on debut, celebrate it by raising your bat). Then I obeyed the captain's order and waved the bat in the air."

Interestingly Chahal also revealed in the interview that Kishan's new name in the dressing room is Silky.

With the win, India have now equalised the series 1-1 after the loss in the first T20I on Thursday. The next match of the five-match series is scheduled at the same venue on Tuesday.