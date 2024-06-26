Ind vs Eng Live: When and where to watch India's T20 World Cup semi-final for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India take on England in a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in 2024 in Guyana on Thursday, June 27

India vs England, it's only the fifth time the two teams are up against in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in nine editions but still it feels like that the two teams have taken on each other quite frequently in the tournament. It's maybe the after-effect of the 10-wicket humbling England handed to India 19 months ago in Adelaide at the very same stage, a semi-final. England went on to win the whole thing. Will that play on India's mind going into the Thursday knockout? It may or may not but the knockouts have been the Men in Blue's Achilles Heel in the ICC events in the past decade but as England skipper Jos Buttler admitted, this is a very different Indian team.

Captain Rohit Sharma showed the trailer of this different Indian team against Australia in their final Super Eight clash a few days ago in Saint Lucia. If the pitch allows, the batsmen in this Indian team will go after you. Saint Lucia allowed it, Antigua did even if only to some extent but Georgetown, Guyana may not. New Zealand experienced it, West Indies ome how got out of it and more than India, England will have to given how they played on a sluggish track against South Africa in Super 8. The slow surfaces somehow restrict these free stroke-playing English batters and that's where India has a chance and that's upto the batters and bowlers to utilise given there's a bit of rain around.

When and where to watch IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semi-final match live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against England in Georgetown, Guyana will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Thursday, June 27 with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports' free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs ENG match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Shivam Dube, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Mark Wood