IND vs ENG live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England T20I series live on TV, online?

IND vs ENG: India and England are set to engage in the mouth-watering T20I series starting in Kolkata on January 22. Both teams will look to entertain the fans with five T20 games scheduled before the three-match ODI series starting on February 6.

With the focus on the upcoming Champions League 2025, the hosts have picked most of the squad from their previous T20I series against South Africa. Axar Patel has been given a vice-captaincy for the first time, while Mohammed Shami is returning to international cricket after a 14-month gap.

When is the IND vs ENG T20I series starting?

The first T20I will be played on January 22 and the last match will be played on February 2.

At what time do the IND vs ENG T20I matches begin?

The all India vs England T20I matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG T20I series venues

The India vs England T20I matches will be played in Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Rajkot and Mumbai (Wankhede).

Where can you watch the IND vs ENG T20I series live on TV?

The Indian cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs England T20I series on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the IND vs ENG T20I series live online in India?

The India vs England T20I series is available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users.

India vs England T20I squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.