IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Test match - Date, time, venue, schedule, squads

Here are all the details the fifth match of IND vs ENG Test series: ​

When is the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND?

India is set to play the rescheduled fifth and final Test match against England. Team India is leading the Test series by 2-1.

The match is scheduled to be played from 1st July to 5th July.

At what time will the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 3.00 PM in India.

Where will be the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will be the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

What is the venue of the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND?

The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

Team England: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root