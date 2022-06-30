IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Test match - Date, time, venue, schedule, squads

Thursday, June 30, 2022
     
India's tour to England live streaming details: When and Where to Watch Test match between IND vs ENG in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2022 17:50 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : TWITTER

IND vs ENG fourth Test match (file photo)

India is set to play the rescheduled fifth and final Test match against England. Team India is leading the Test series by 2-1.

Here are all the details the fifth match of IND vs ENG Test series:

  • When is the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND?

The match is scheduled to be played from 1st July to 5th July.

  • At what time will the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 3.00 PM in India.

  • Where will be the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

  • Where will be the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

  • What is the venue of the rescheduled fifth match of ENG vs IND?

The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

  • What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

Team England: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root

