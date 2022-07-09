Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Latest Updates

LIVE IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I, Score, Latest Updates: ENG win toss; opt to bowl

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

England have won the toss, and Buttler has decided to bowl first.

34-year-old Richard Gleeson makes his debut for England.

Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the 2nd T20I.

Will Toss Matter?

If the record here is to be looked at, the toss will hold a considerable amount of importance in the 2nd T20I. In 5 T20Is played on this ground, the match has been won by the teams batting first all five times.

So, it wouldn't really be a question of what the toss-winning captain will opt for.

Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, it starts pretty well for the batters but tends to slow down as the game progresses. The spinners might get a bit of hold in the second innings, but otherwise, the pitch is expected to be an absolute belter.

Records

A total of five T20 internationals have been played on this ground. Teams batting first have won all five of them. The average 1st innings score here is 169, while in the 2nd innings, the score drops down to 151.

England have the highest total of 221/5 on this ground vs Australia.