IND vs ENG: Jos Buttler equals Virat Kohli’s tally in T20I cricket

England captain Jos Buttler achieved a significant milestone in his career as he now led the team in 50 T20I matches. This landmark occasion also saw him equal Virat Kohli's record for most T20I matches as captain. Buttler, who first captained England in 2015 and took over the role permanently after Eoin Morgan's retirement, and has established himself as a prominent leader in the shortest format of the game.

He led the team in the T20 World Cup 2024 and helped the team progress to the semi-final, where they lost to India. Meanwhile, in 50 matches has led, England won 26 of them and lost 20. Buttler has a win percentage of 52 in T20I cricket. Only Morgan is ahead of him in the list of most matches as England T20I captain. He led England 72 times in the format and won 42 of them.

Buttler vs Kohli stats as T20I captain:

Player Matches Win Loss Win Percentage Virat Kohli 50 30 16 60% Jos Buttler 50 26 20 52%

England bowl first in Pune

Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fourth T20I against India at Maharashtra Cricket Association ground in Pune. The hosts managed a terrific start, scoring 10 runs in the first over but in the second, Saqib Mahmood wreaked havoc, picking up three wickets of Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. He bowled a triple-wicket maiden and became the first cricketer to do it against India.

The Men in Blue were put into backfoot but Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh showed some spirit to help the team bounce back. However, Adil Rashid, picked the wicket of Abhishek in his first over, who departed for 29 runs. India were reduced to 57/4 and need something special to turn things around.

They are leading 2-1 in the five-match series and with a win in Pune, the team can seal the series. After losing back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia, the team management is already under immense pressure and they can’t afford to let England get back into the contest.