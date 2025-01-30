IND vs ENG: India's record in T20Is at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground, Pune

Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the fourth T20I between India and England on January 31. The hosts are currently leading 2-1 in the five-match series but there’s no room for them to relax as the Three Lions outclassed them in the previous game in Rajkot. The Jos Buttler-led side will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and deliver another positive result to set up the series for a perfect climax in the fifth match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, India played four T20I matches in Pune and have a 50% winning ratio. They played their first game in 2012, in which, India reigned supreme against England, winning the game by five wickets. They lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets in 2016 but won against them by 78 runs in 2020. However, the team once again suffered a defeat against the Lankan Lions by 16 runs in 2023.

Matches Played India Won India Lost 4 2 2

Traditionally, the surface in Pune offers assistance to the batters and it is likely to be the same when India host England. The batting unit of the visiting team has finally returned to form, which can put pressure on the hosts, especially as some of their players haven’t done well recently. Sanju Samson’s form is a matter of concern, while captain Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t played a captain’s knock since taking charge.

Varun Chakravarthy has been the star with the ball for the Men in Blue. The mystery spinner clinched five in the previous match and can challenge the England batters once again. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh is expected to return to the playing XI after a break in the third T20I. The Indian team management can also bench Washington Sundar, to ensure Arshdeep’s return. Another possible way would be by dropping Mohammed Shami.

England are unlikely to make any changes to their winning squad. The fitness of Jofra Archer however will be closely monitored, especially with the Champions Trophy around the corner.