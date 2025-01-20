IND vs ENG: India's record in T20Is at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

Team India will play their first T20I of 2025 on Wednesday (January 22) as their five-match series against England is set to commence. The opening game of the series will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India will play at the venue for the first time in the format since February 2022. Overall, India have played seven T20Is in Kolkata and lost only once, way back in 2011 against England.

In 2022, India played three T20 Internationals against the West Indies and managed to win all three of them. Before that, they faced New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan as well and won all of them. In their six wins, the Men in Blue have won three each batting and bowling first.

India's record at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Matches Played India won India Lost 7 6 1

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer for India at the iconic venue having amassed 139 runs in four matches with two fifties to his name. Among active players, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav is on top of the run-scoring charts with 107 runs to his name in four matches with 65 being his highest score. Among the bowlers, Axar Patel from the current squad is the top wicket-taker with three scalps in the only T20I he played back in 2021.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be keen on extending India's six-match winning streak at the Eden Gardens and also start their new year in the format on a high.

Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk)

England - Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood