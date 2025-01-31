IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live score: India look to bounce back after Rajkot setback, England look optimistic

Friday, January 31, 2025
     
India suffered a 26-run defeat to England in the third T20I in Rajkot. The series is currently poised at 1-1. The Men in Blue will be hoping to win the fourth T20I in Rajkot to take a 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 17:18 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 18:14 IST
India vs England 4th T20 Live score
Image Source : GETTY India vs England

Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the fourth T20I match between India and England. After India secured back-to-back wins in Kolkata and Chennai, England bounced back with a convincing 26-run win in the third T20I in Rajkot. With two more games remaining, all the matches for the visitors are must-win ones and they will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and get their second win in the series in the fourth T20I.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side meanwhile will be desperate to bounce back after the setback. Pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to return to the playing XI, while it needs to be seen if the hosts keep playing four spinners in the playing XI. The form of certain cricketers, including that of Suryaumar's will be under the scanner. Rinlu Singh can also return to the XI after missing out on two games, owing to injury.

Live updates :IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Latest Match Updates

  • Jan 31, 2025 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss in 15 minutes!

    The toss for the fourth T20I is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. Will India make any changes? Rinku Singh is set to make a comeback but at whose expense? Will Jurel get one more game after batting at 8 in the last outing? Will England make any changes? A lot of questions will be answered in some time. Stay tuned!!

  • Jan 31, 2025 5:47 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    IND vs ENG 4th T20: Pitch Report

    The surface in Pune tends to assist the batters. A high-scoring encounter is expected. Bowling first will be ideal, given that due can play a part in the second half of the match.

  • Jan 31, 2025 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Pune hosts the 4th T20I

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and England 4th T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The series is currently poised at 2-1 and in case the Men in Blue pick up the win, they will seal the series. England, on the other hand, will hope to keep the series alive and take it to Mumbai for the final T20I.

