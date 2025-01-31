Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs England

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live score: India look to bounce back after Rajkot setback, England look optimistic

Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the fourth T20I match between India and England. After India secured back-to-back wins in Kolkata and Chennai, England bounced back with a convincing 26-run win in the third T20I in Rajkot. With two more games remaining, all the matches for the visitors are must-win ones and they will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and get their second win in the series in the fourth T20I.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side meanwhile will be desperate to bounce back after the setback. Pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to return to the playing XI, while it needs to be seen if the hosts keep playing four spinners in the playing XI. The form of certain cricketers, including that of Suryaumar's will be under the scanner. Rinlu Singh can also return to the XI after missing out on two games, owing to injury.

Match Scorecard