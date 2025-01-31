IND vs ENG 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs England match in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will aim to seal the series against England in the fourth T20I in Pune while the visitors hope to square it

India will be concerned with their back-to-back batting collapses in the ongoing T20I series as they aim to seal the series in Pune on Friday, January 31. Tilak Varma saved the series with an unbeaten knock in Chennai but Rajkot witnessed a collapse and India need their top batters Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav to strike form soon with the series on the line. India would hope that Rajkot was just a blip and will happily welcome back Rinku Singh, who has recovered fully from his injury.

England, on the other hand, will be scuffed with their performance, especially with the ball and that little cameo from Liam Livingstone where he went hammer and tongs after Ravi Bishnoi. Both Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have played three matches in a row and the visitors might give Gus Atkinson another look or draft John Turner in with the ODIs and Champions Trophy to follow but it looks like a solid line-up. Like India, England too need their top batters Phil Salt and Harry Brook to find some form.

For India, they also need a bit of support for Varun Chakravarthy with the ball. Ravi Bishnoi hasn't been that penetrative and hence, India might bring back Arshdeep Singh and retain Mohammed Shami in the line-up for Pune game with the surface assisting seam bowlers because of the geographical conditions. India might still be ahead on paper but the Rajkot loss has made the series interesting.

My Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 4th T20I

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Sanju Samson (vc), Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Harry Brook, Varun Chakravarthy (c), Brydon Carse, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid

Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook (vc), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson/Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse