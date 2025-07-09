IND vs ENG 3rd Test pitch report: How will surface at Lord’s in London play? Lord's will host the third Test between England and India, starting July 10. Since the series is currently poised 1-1, the match will have extreme value as both Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah are set to make their return. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash.

After a win at Headingley, England suffered a 336-run defeat in the second Test at Edgbaston. The Ben Stokes-led side suffered with both bat and ball, as India captain Shubman Gill reigned supreme in the match. The 25-year-old made 269 runs in the first innings and 161 in the second, amassing a total of 430 runs - the second most by a cricketer in a particular match in Test cricket history.

When it comes to bowling, Mohammed Siraj dominated in the first innings, while Akash Deep proved valuable in the second, picking up a six-wicket haul. With that, both pacers have more or less retained their spot for the third Test at the iconic Lord’s, starting July 10. Jasprit Bumrah is all set to mark his return to the playing XI, and he is expected to replace Prasidh Krishna.

India might contemplate benching Karun Nair for Sai Sudharsan or Dhruv Jurel, but the team management hasn’t indicated anything about the same. However, Nair’s form has been a concern and that is one area that the team management might want to address.

On the other hand, England have already announced their playing XI for the match. Jofra Archer made his return to the Test squad after 1596 days as he replaced Josh Tongue in the XI. Gus Atkinson, who was added to the squad, was expected to feature as well, but the team management didn’t want to risk him. He is likely to feature in Manchester.

Lord’s Pitch Report

After a defeat at Edgbaston, Stokes called for ‘plenty of life’ at Lord’s. In short, he wanted a spicier surface and that’s exactly how the pitch is going to be. The pacers are very likely to enjoy their time in the middle for the first couple of days, if not three. Bowling first will be ideal, though it won’t make a lot of difference. The batters will have to be very cautious regarding their approach.