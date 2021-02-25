IND vs ENG 3rd Test | Axar Patel reveals why Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane call him 'Wasim bhai'

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Axar Patel

Axar Patel and R Ashwin wreaked havoc have wrapped up the Ahmedabad pink-ball Test in just over five sessions to secure an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Axar picked five scalps to complete a match haul of 11, becoming the bowler with most wickets in a Day-Night Test.

Playing only his second Test for India, Axar stuck to a stump-to-stump line to dominate England batsmen. The local boy was also adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant display at the Motera strip.

"When it happens, it feels so easy. I am not thinking much. I want to continue this form. I am happy that if I am not contributing with the bat, I am doing it with the ball. My strength is to bowl wicket-to-wicket and not give him room," said Ashwin after receiving the award.

The left-arm tweaker also revealed why Rishabh Pant was spotted calling him Wasim Akram during the play. Ironically, it was the non-turning deliveries from Axar that baffled the English batting unit.

"The mindset of batters is they play out a couple of maidens, they either go for a sweep or try to hit over the infield. They call me Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) because they feel my arm ball is very lethal. Ajju Bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) called me that and Pant has picked it up," said Axar.

Ahead of the fourth Test, scheduled to be played at the same venue, Axar said, "I would want this wicket to remain the same for the final Test as well as I am picking up wickets."