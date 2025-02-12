IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs England match in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will look to test some of the players on the bench before the Champions Trophy with the series already won

India will be up against England for the final time in the eight-match white-ball series as the Men in Blue return to the very venue where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the ODI World Cup in November 2023. India have already sealed the series having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and even though they would want to sweep the series, with an eye on the Champions Trophy, the hosts might give an opportunity to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh, who are in the squad for the ICC event.

India made a couple of changes to their squad and hence will be keen to look at how those players perform. Harshit Rana has been expensive in a couple of games but is expected to retain his spot while Mohammed Shami may be rested. For England, Tom Banton is likely to come back into the side straightaway and might replace Jacob Bethell in the squad for the Champions Trophy as well.

England haven't been in form in the ODIs from World Cup 2023 onwards. A few of their players have shown some sparks but largely, they haven't pushed the envelope like the Eoin Morgan side did. England will be up against their arch-rivals Australia 10 days later, who have lost half of their first-choice side. Some confidence here would do them no harm.

My Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Adil Rashid, Tom Banton, Arshdeep Singh (vc), Washington Sundar

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill/Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vc), Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer/Mark Wood