IND vs ENG: 3 Indian Players who didn't play a single game in five-match Test series India and England played some exceptional cricket over the course of five Test matches. The series ended in 2-2 after India won the last Test by just six runs at the Oval. However, for the visitors, three players didn't get a single game to play on the entire tour. Here's a look at them:

New Delhi:

The five-match Test series between England and India concluded on Monday (August 4) with the visitors levelling the contest 2-2 with a thrilling six-run at the Kennington Oval in London. It was a long tour for India as they had to battle injuries to several players, and their bench strength was tested to the hilt. However, three players from their camp didn't get to play a single Test match. Here are those three players:

1. Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been travelling with the Indian team since the Australia tour. He has been benched for 10 consecutive Test matches now, but hasn't been tried to open or even at number three. The man received a maiden call-up to the national Test side in 2022, and since then, 15 players have made their India debut in the format, but not Easwaran. As for the series against England, India stuck to either Sai Sudharsan or Karun Nair for the number three position, but Easwaran was not even discussed throughout. It remains to be seen if the talented batter will ever get a chance to make his debut.

2. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was unlucky not to make his Test debut on the England tour. He was extremely close to playing the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, but got injured after hurting his hand. His name was doing the round for the fifth and final Test, but India opted to go with Prasidh Krishna, who picked up eight wickets across two innings.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav should've played at least a couple of Tests, according to many cricket experts. There were calls for his inclusion in the fourth Test when India were 1-2 down in the series. But the conditions demanded for inclusion of an extra seamer and hence, missed out. England have faced only one over of wrist spin at home in the last few years and many reckoned Kuldeep would've troubled the aggressive batters of the home team. But the wrist spinner ended up getting benched for the entire series.