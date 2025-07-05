IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Check weather report and rain prediction in Birmingham on Day 4 India have a lead of 244 after KL Rahul and Karun Nair went unbeaten with the team on 64/1 at stumps on Day 3. Earlier, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook had cut India's huge lead as they took England close to India's first innings score of 587.

New Delhi:

India eye a famous win over England at Edgbaston after being in a strong position at the end of Day 3 of the second Test in Birmingham. Despite the towering efforts from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, the visitors took a 180-run lead at the end of the first innings and have began the second one well.

India could have taken a much greater lead than what they have had Smith and Brook been dismissed early like many other England batters were. From being 84/5 and still trailing by 503, the hosts were staring down the barrel of a huge first innings deficit and a possible follow-on.

However, they punched back strongly, with Smith launching a counterattack. His hundred came off just 80 balls, the joint third-fastest for England as they kept the Three Lions alive in the game. While Brook was dismissed for 158, Smith remained unbeaten on 184 as England lost their last five wickets for 20 runs.

India did well in the second innings but lost Yashasvi Jaiswal to Josh Tongue some 20 minutes before the close of play to go 64/1 at stumps on the moving day. With a lead of 244, India would fancy their chances of pulling off their first-ever Test win in Birmingham, but the weather remains looming in the skies.

Birmingham weather report on Day 4 of India vs England 2nd Test

There are strong chances of precipitation on Day 4 of the Test match. As per Accuweather, there are 84% chances of downpours throughout the day, with 17% chances of thunderstorms predicted too.

Coming to the hourly prediction, there are 51% chances of rain at 8 AM local time, three hours before the start of play. The precipitation chances increase to 56% at 10 AM before going down to 48% at 11 AM, the scheduled start of the play.

The downpour chances stay in the 40s and 50s for the next few hours before going 39% at 5 PM local time and 34% at 6 PM local time, the scheduled closure of the play.