IND vs ENG 2nd T20I pitch report: How surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is expected to play?

India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England when they defeated them in the first T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. They will meet the Three Lions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the second game. Here is all you need to know about the pitch report of the venue.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025
India and England cricketers.
Image Source : GETTY India and England cricketers.

India and England will be having a crack at each other in round two of the five-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After making light work of the English side in the first T20I in Kolkata, the Men in Blue will look to double their lead in the series. 

Led by sensational bowling performances from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy coupled with a blistering 79 from Abhishek Sharma, the hosts hammered England down by seven wickets after chasing down 133 in 12.5 overs. 

Chakravarthy was the star as he picked 3/23 in his four overs to set up the team's win. The mystery spinner was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his exploits at his IPL home Eden Gardens. He now returns to his home ground and will look to hunt more. 

Ahead of the round two clash of this series, here is all you need to know about the pitch of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitches are known for dishing out spin-friendly tracks. Chennai Super Kings have used their tweakers to a great effect at the venue in the Indian Premier League. While the venue has hosted only two T20I matches, it has witnessed 85 IPL games. 

The average first innings score at the venue is 163.89 and teams have won more batting first than chasing scores down. 

MA Chidambaram Stadium - The Numbers Game

IPL Matches Played - 85

Matches Won Batting First - 49 (57.65%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 36 (42.35%)

Highest Team Innings - 246/5 by Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Lowest Team Innings - 70 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 201/6 by Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Average Runs per Wicket - 26.17

Average Runs per Over - 8.03

Average Score Batting First - 163.89

India's squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana

England's squad:

Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed

