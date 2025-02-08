IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live telecast: When and where to watch second match in Cuttack on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live telecast: India and England are gearing up to face each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

India won the first ODI after chasing down 249 without much of an issue. The bowlers did a strong job first to restrict them to a below-par total with Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana starring with three wickets each.

The batters complemented well in return despite the openers falling cheaply. Shubman Gill slammed 87 from 96 balls, while Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel also complemented them well with their half centuries. Shreyas hit 59, while Axar, after being promoted to No.5, hit 52. India will now look to clinch the series.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details for the second match.

When will the India vs England 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be held on the 9th of February, Sunday.

Where will India vs England 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will take place at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

When will India vs England 2nd ODI start?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will start at 1:30 PM (IST), with the toss at 1:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI on TV?

Live telecast of the India vs England 2nd ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI online?

Live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh