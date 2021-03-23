IND vs ENG 1st ODI | Krunal Pandya smashes fastest ODI half-century on debut

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Krunal Pandya

Debutant Krunal Pandya smashed a quick-fire 31-ball 58 on Tuesday to help India post a challenging 317-run total in the first ODI between India and England in Pune.

Krunal stitched a century stand for the sixth wicket with KL Rahul as the duo took England bowlers to the cleaners in the last five overs. In the process, Krunal also registered the fastest ODI half-century by a debutant.

The Baroda all-rounder also boasted the second-highest strike-rate by a player in his maiden ODI outing. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who had smashed 102 off 40 deliveries against Sri Lanka at a strike-rate of 255.00, is first on the list.

Krunal also became the 15th Indian batsman to hit a fifty-plus score on debut in ODI cricket. The Mumbai Indians star is the first batsman since Faiz Fazal, who had hit a fifty-plus score on debut back in 2016.

The 29-year-old also joined Saba Karim and Ravindra Jadeja in the list of players who have hit a fifty on debut while batting at No. 7 or below.