Saturday, June 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs CAN pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface Lauderhill, Florida venue play?

IND vs CAN pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface Lauderhill, Florida venue play?

IND vs CAN pitch report: India thrashed the United States of America in their last T20 World Cup 2024 match to secure the Super 8 round berth while Canada suffered a heavy loss against Pakistan in their last game in New York.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2024 7:00 IST
IND vs CAN Pitch report for T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida ahead of IND vs CAN T20 World Cup match on June 15, 2024

IND vs CAN pitch report: India will target their fourth consecutive win when they face Canada in the 33rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, June 15. Rain is expected to interrupt the toss and fans can witness a total washout at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

India have already secured a spot in the Super 8 stages with three wins in their first three matches and will be looking to keep their unbeaten run. India have previously played T20I games at this venue but this is the first time they are set to face Canada for the first time in T20I cricket.

Meanwhile, Canada suffered a heavy loss against Pakistan in their last game after impressive performances against the USA and Ireland. However, they were knocked out of the Super 8 race after rain washed out the USA's game against Ireland on Friday. 

IND vs CAN Pitch Report - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

The first game of this World Cup in Lauderhill between the USA and Ireland was washed out due to a wet outfield. The officials had to call off the game despite no rain for three hours during the game. Fans can expect a wet outfield and toss delay in the next match. The pitch heavily favours batters in T20 cricket here with teams bowling first winning only four of 18 T20Is played in Lauderhill. 

Florida T20Is - Numbers Game

Matches Played - 18

Matches won batting first - 11

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average first innings score - 157

Average second innings score - 123

Related Stories
Kagiso Rabada expects 'competitive scores' as T20 World Cup moves to Caribbean for Super Eight

Kagiso Rabada expects 'competitive scores' as T20 World Cup moves to Caribbean for Super Eight

India's Super 8 schedule confirmed in T20 World Cup 2024: Opponents, dates, venue revealed

India's Super 8 schedule confirmed in T20 World Cup 2024: Opponents, dates, venue revealed

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33

Highest total - 245/6 by West Indie vs India

Highest score chased - 179/1 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded - 76/10 Canada Women vs USA Women

Lowest score defended - 120/7 by New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

IND vs CAN​ probable playing XIs:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Canada playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement