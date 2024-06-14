IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match in New York on June 9

IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: India will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when they meet Canada at Lauderhill's Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday, June 15.

Rohit Sharma's men secured an early Super 8 qualification after beating the co-hosts USA by seven wickets in the last match. India lead the Group A points table with three wins in three matches and are expected to test their benching strength in the upcoming game against Canada.

On the other hand, Canada suffered a big defeat against Pakistan in their last game but remain alive in the race for the Super 8 qualification. Canada were impressive against the USA and Ireland and will be hoping for two crucial points against the mighty Indian side in their last group-stage game.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Group A, Match 33

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Date & Time: Saturday, June 15 at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Shreyas Movva, Rishabh Pant (VC)

Batters: Virat Kohli, Aaron Johnson, Suryakumar Yadav, Navneet Dhaliwal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Saad Bin Zafar

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Jeremy Gordon

IND vs CAN Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Virat Kohli: The star Indian batter failed to score big in the first three matches on New York's tricky playing conditions but remains the best batter in the field going into the next game in Lauderhill. Kohli holds record numbers in T20 World Cup history and is expected to return to the form in the next match.

Jasprit Bumrah: The star Indian pacer has carried his red-hot form from the IPL into the T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah has already bagged five wickets in three innings while conceding just 45 runs and has also won the Player of the Match award in the first two matches.

IND vs CAN predicted playing XIs:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Canada playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.